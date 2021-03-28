239,969 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 239,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in First Horizon by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. 7,850,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,420,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,435.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares in the company, valued at $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

