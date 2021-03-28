23,035 Shares in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 41.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLMT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

CLMT opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $470.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.73. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $553.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.60 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 314.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

