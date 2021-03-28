22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

In other news, Director Roger D. O’brien bought 52,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,223 shares in the company, valued at $512,577.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 31,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

