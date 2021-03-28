20,970 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Bought by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $75.78 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3,789.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

