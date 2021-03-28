$204.08 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to report sales of $204.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.23 million and the lowest is $201.14 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $226.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $830.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $785.75 million to $917.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $857.49 million, with estimates ranging from $766.71 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRA shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,878,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,639,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,955,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 715,375 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter worth about $18,371,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 950,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

PRA opened at $27.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

