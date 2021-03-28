$20.16 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report $20.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.57 million and the highest is $20.57 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $19.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $81.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.77 million to $83.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $83.40 million, with estimates ranging from $80.86 million to $85.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 86.11%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

