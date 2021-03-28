1,786 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $864,584,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 936,335 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,227,000 after acquiring an additional 359,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after purchasing an additional 312,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $198.94 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $209.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.06.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

