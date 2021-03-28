16,754 Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,869,000 after buying an additional 38,066 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Quidel by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Quidel by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Quidel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,261,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Quidel stock opened at $126.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

