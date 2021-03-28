1,500,000 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Purchased by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,005,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth $107,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,504,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,372,000 after acquiring an additional 524,064 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 56.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.49. 6,852,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541,049. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

