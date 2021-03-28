$14.30 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will announce $14.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.50 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $14.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $60.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.40 million to $61.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $65.65 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $69.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%.

AJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Ajax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 597,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 116,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,236. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $263.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

