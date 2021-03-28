$14.30 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will announce $14.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.50 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $14.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $60.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.40 million to $61.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $65.65 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $69.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%.

AJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Ajax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 597,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 116,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,236. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $263.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.