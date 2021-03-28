1,255,528 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,255,528 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,596,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,264,000 after purchasing an additional 424,004 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Jabil by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,548 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 945,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,217,000 after purchasing an additional 202,079 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Jabil’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,789,900.00. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $319,824.00. Insiders have sold a total of 86,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,234 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

