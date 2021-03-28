125,000 Shares in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Acquired by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Pulmonx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,813,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,831,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,708,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,624,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.96. 271,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,131. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

