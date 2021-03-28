123,468 Shares in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,105,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after buying an additional 271,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

NYSE:HCC opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.68 million, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

