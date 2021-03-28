117,200 Shares in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) Acquired by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 117,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned 0.25% of NextGen Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,035,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,007,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $11,107,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

Get NextGen Acquisition alerts:

NextGen Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 547,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,292. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.