114,315 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Purchased by Perry Creek Capital LP

Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 114,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,000. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. accounts for about 3.0% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,242,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of ASR stock traded up $3.40 on Friday, hitting $169.94. The company had a trading volume of 72,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,090. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $82.08 and a twelve month high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.23.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $207.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

