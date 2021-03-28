11,313 Shares in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,313 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.29 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCC. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

