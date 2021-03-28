110,000 Shares in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Bought by Peconic Partners LLC

Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 110,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000. HollyFrontier makes up about 0.3% of Peconic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,210. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HFC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors lowered HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.