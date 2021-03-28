1,045 Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,575,000 after purchasing an additional 236,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cerner by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after buying an additional 667,202 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Cerner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after buying an additional 100,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cerner by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after buying an additional 394,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,408,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,982,000 after buying an additional 453,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $58.11 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.