$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.77. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14,100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $4.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth $78,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 28.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

