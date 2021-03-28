-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Daré Bioscience posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Daré Bioscience.

Several equities analysts have commented on DARE shares. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daré Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Daré Bioscience stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.73. 1,274,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,019. The firm has a market cap of $71.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daré Bioscience stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Daré Bioscience worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

