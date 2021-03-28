$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. CrossFirst Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.11 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $37,675. 8.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. 53,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,231. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $736.97 million, a P/E ratio of 203.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

