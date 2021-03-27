Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Position Lifted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 145.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,605 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Zynga were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 26,666.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZNGA. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $91,624.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,741.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $4,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,800,963 shares of company stock worth $29,171,899. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

