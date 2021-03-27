ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0011

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 44.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.10 million and $26.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 86.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 87.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000138 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

