zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €169.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 29.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €195.29 ($229.75).

Get zooplus alerts:

ETR ZO1 opened at €240.00 ($282.35) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €206.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €169.68. zooplus has a 1-year low of €85.90 ($101.06) and a 1-year high of €244.00 ($287.06).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.