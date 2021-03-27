Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Errol G. Samuelson Sells 1,277 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $164,541.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $127.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.71. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

