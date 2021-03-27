Zero Utility Token (ZUT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $52,152.00

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Zero Utility Token token can now be bought for about $2,750.52 or 0.04977817 BTC on exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $52,152.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 39.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00059273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00233094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.08 or 0.00868834 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00050737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00077086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00026449 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars.

