Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €86.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.47 ($115.85).

Shares of ZAL opened at €85.80 ($100.94) on Friday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.28.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

