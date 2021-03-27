Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,046,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,963 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

Zai Lab stock opened at $128.42 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $193.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.95.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

