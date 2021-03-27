Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) to “Buy”

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

NYSE LFC traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $10.37. 560,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,034,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $4,188,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,670,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

