Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.21.

APRE opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $41.12. The company has a market cap of $108.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.10.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.