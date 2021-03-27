Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised shares of Ducommun from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Ducommun stock opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56. The firm has a market cap of $666.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,472,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 508.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 60,712 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ducommun by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 868,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,636,000 after acquiring an additional 54,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ducommun by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 45,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ducommun by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after acquiring an additional 42,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ducommun by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

