Zacks Investment Management Sells 9,769 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 480,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 2.4% of Zacks Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $127,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.75.

NYSE:HD traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.81. 5,865,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,496. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.00 and a twelve month high of $303.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $327.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

