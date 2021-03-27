Zacks Investment Management Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,061 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.02. 15,725,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,979,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.71. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

