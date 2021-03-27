Zacks Investment Management Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $30,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

Shares of APD stock traded up $9.95 on Friday, reaching $287.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,395. The stock has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.25 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.70.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.