Zacks Investment Management Has $55.93 Million Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,741 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters comprises about 1.0% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $55,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.52. 407,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,817. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

