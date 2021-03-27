Zacks Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,482 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 58,263 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $35,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,962,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,708,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,451,435. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of -48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

