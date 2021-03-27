Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report sales of $506.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $520.10 million and the lowest is $496.10 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $553.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Shares of HAIN traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.21. 379,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.87 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $45.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.