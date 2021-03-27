Zacks: Brokerages Expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $14.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $15.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $16.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $74.88. 4,413,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,979,747. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

