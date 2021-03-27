Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.12. RBC Bearings reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

RBC Bearings stock traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.93. 80,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,760. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $103.09 and a 52-week high of $206.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $506,800.00. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $1,140,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,242 shares of company stock worth $13,815,744. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,716,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

