Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.69 Million

Analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will report $25.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.05 million and the highest is $26.20 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $15.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $133.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.69 million to $141.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $194.62 million, with estimates ranging from $180.79 million to $222.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.73. 2,587,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,868. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.75 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $53.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75.

In other news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 215,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $8,426,868.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,113,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,627,914.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock valued at $72,227,467 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,094,000 after buying an additional 696,299 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,526,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,473,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,054 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,019,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,196,000 after purchasing an additional 902,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,162,000 after purchasing an additional 361,541 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

