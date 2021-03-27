Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Announce $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $93.68. 1,534,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,186. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

