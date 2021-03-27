Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Down 87.2% in March

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:YLLXF opened at $3.12 on Friday. Yellow Cake has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.