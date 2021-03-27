Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.25.

CVE:XBC opened at C$9.98 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.49.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

