Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $66.31 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

