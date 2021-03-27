Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be bought for $44.58 or 0.00081833 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $74.76 million and $15.57 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00058406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.68 or 0.00232527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.94 or 0.00860741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00075262 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00029469 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

