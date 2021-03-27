Wolfe Research Reiterates “Peer Perform” Rating for NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

Wolfe Research restated their peer perform rating on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NRG. Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.17.

NRG stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

