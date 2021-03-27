WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

WETF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.07.

WETF stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $952.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

