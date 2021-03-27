Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) PT Raised to $90.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

WGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $3,377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at $46,096,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 66.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 160.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

