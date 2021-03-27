Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) General Counsel Micah Chen Sells 702 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) General Counsel Micah Chen sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $25,194.78. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at $546,820.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Micah Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Micah Chen sold 623 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $25,032.14.

On Monday, March 15th, Micah Chen sold 704 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $32,686.72.

On Thursday, March 11th, Micah Chen sold 506 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $23,518.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $37.20 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a P/E ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 521.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

