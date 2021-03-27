White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Bought by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 81,017.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,685 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group accounts for about 4.0% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $22,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTM traded down $10.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,156.06. 18,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $752.10 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,168.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $996.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.58.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

